Hardin dog law discussions continue

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Hardin is tweaking its proposed dog ordinance.

Following up on a public forum during the May 16 Board of Aldermen meeting at Hardin City Hall, city officials, employees and citizens discussed the ordinance further during a special board meeting Wednesday night at city hall.

One issue discussed was whether dogs would be required to get distemper shots. After a brief discussion, it was agreed the ordinance would require rabies vaccinations, with distemper shots left to the dog owner’s discretion.

It also was agreed the ordinance would include a requirement that dogs that are tied up outside have enough freedom of movement to get around obstructions and have access to water and shelter.

