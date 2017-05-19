Hard driving lesson – without injuries

Orrick teens slightly injured after car nosedives into ditch

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

A driving lesson turned upside down for two Orrick teenagers.

Adam Lemmons, 17, said he was teaching his girlfriend, sophomore Samantha Thompson, 15, how to drive Wednesday afternoon when she lost control of Lemmons’ vehicle, a 1995 Nissan 240 SX, on the graveled path of Rock Falls Road just north of Orrick.

“You can see where she lost control coming down the hill, where we went off the road into the ditch,” Lemmons said as he pointed to the gulch where the Nissan took a nose dive at about 4 p.m. and landed upside down.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 19, 2017 Richmond News.

