H-C heats up cold CLAA meet

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

A cold and blustery day did not slow down either the Lady Bulldogs or Bulldogs as they captured both titles of the CLAA conference meet held at the Robert Middleton track in Richmond Wednesday.

The Bulldogs piled up 171 points to win the boys side, with Northwestern a distant second in the nine-team field after totaling 92 points. Brunswick placed third with 80.

The Lady Bulldogs ended the day with 131 points, which was 27 points ahead of runner-up Southwest Livingston County. Norborne and Northwestern tied for third place with 63 points.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 2, 2017 Richmond News.

