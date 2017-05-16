H-C graduates recall time spent together

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

If a tradition can take hold in three years, a new one is in place for Hardin-Central graduation ceremonies.

Before he began his address, class president Sam Hawkins took a selfie with his fellow graduates, to the delight of friends and family watching the school’s commencement ceremony Sunday in the gymnasium.

Earlier in the week, he told some of his friends about his plan, and although they were pleased to participate, they wondered just how long it would be before the photographic technique would become old hat.

Even so, after he took the portrait, the classmates chuckled along with Hawkins as he recalled pranks and jokes they’d shared. He got serious only for a moment when he repeated some wisdom about hindsight being 20/20.

“It will be our responsibility to think ahead and let our foresight be 20/20 instead of hindsight,” Hawkins said.

Commencement speaker Sherry Street followed with a light-hearted, touching address in which she spoke about and to each of the 11 graduates individually.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 16, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.