H-C considering Norborne’s consolidation query

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Hardin-Central C-2 School District continues to mull over whether it should consolidate with the Norborne R-VIII School District.

As The Richmond News reported, Norborne approached Hardin-Central last month about studying the feasibility of consolidation. Voting 6-1 Monday night at the Hardin-Central schoolhouse, the Hardin-Central Board of Education agreed to acknowledge the April 10 query letter from the Norborne school board about consolidation and to look into creating a committee to study the issue. The board passed the motion shortly before entering closed session.

Following the closed session and shortly before adjourning, the board granted Superintendent Trey Cavanah approval to draft and send a letter as the district’s acknowledgment of Norborne’s query letter. That motion also passed 6-1.

“One’s the idea in theory. The other is … the actual drafting of the letter to send,” Cavanah said afterward of the subtle difference between the two motions.

