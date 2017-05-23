- News
By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
Riley Gorham has experienced the thrill of running in a state high school track meet for the last time.
Gorham ran in the Missouri Class 1 and 2 Track and Field Championships, held Friday and Saturday in Jefferson City. The recent Hardin-Central graduate, who’ll run cross country and track at Missouri Western State University, capped his high school career by winning the 3,200-, 1,600- and 800-meter runs. He also placed fourth in the 400.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 23, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
