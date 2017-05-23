H-C boys place third at state meet

Gorham caps final meet with three firsts, one fourth

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Riley Gorham has experienced the thrill of running in a state high school track meet for the last time.

Gorham ran in the Missouri Class 1 and 2 Track and Field Championships, held Friday and Saturday in Jefferson City. The recent Hardin-Central graduate, who’ll run cross country and track at Missouri Western State University, capped his high school career by winning the 3,200-, 1,600- and 800-meter runs. He also placed fourth in the 400.

