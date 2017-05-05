Groomed for a peaceful, loving and fruitful life

The very second we are born, we start on a journey granted to us by God inside an earthly body. Jesus knows us already because He made it clear that He alone created us as souls before He decided to put us into the bodies of our mothers. Looking at this from a human way of thinking makes us wonder why He decided to do that when He did. We think that way because we have become used to “TIME” with its start and finish. Jesus said in Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”

Did it ever occur to you that you were born to be a servant of God or an Evangelist? Isn’t it cool to think about how much He entrusted you with, to show His Love, Grace, Wisdom, Kindness and Mercy to the entire world? Wow! But what keeps that from happening? I’m not sure, of course, because there are so many manmade things, opinions, moral dilemmas and willful disobediences going around outside the Will of God that most of it becomes good catfish bait. You know that stinky, bloody and gross-to-handle remains of just about everything under the sun that sinks to the bottom when you’re fishing for scavengers who suck the scum off the deepest parts of depravity left behind by death, decay and waste.

Yikes! We can get used to eating and surviving off of something that repulsive if we don’t understand or care to know what Jesus wants us to survive on.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 5, 2017 Richmond News.