Grain Valley dominates courts in tennis

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Grain Valley won five of the six singles championships and swept the double competition on the way to winning the MRVC tennis tournament on its home courts Thursday. The Eagles ended the day with 50 points, while Higginsville finished as the runner-up – 20 points behind. Excelsior Springs edged Odessa for third place, 15-14, while Carrollton was fifth with 12.

Richmond’s No. 2 doubles team of Colton Baker and Seth McGraw earned the Spartans only points of the day as they finished fourth. The fifth-seeded Richmond duo opened with an 8-6 win over Michael Greer and Payton Barry of Carrollton, but lost to eventual champion Addison Arnold and Colton Campbell of Grain Valley in the semifinals by a 1-8 decision.

