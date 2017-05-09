Gorham adds four district titles to his collection

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Riley Gorham continues to dominate the area track scene for the Hardin-Central Bulldogs. The senior captured four first-place finishes at Saturday’s Class 1, District 6 meet held at Glasgow High School and advances to this weekend’s sectional meet at Belton.

Gorham was one of several local competitors to make it past the district meet and move one step closer to the state meet in Jefferson City may 19-20.

Orrick senior Madi Fulte qualified for two events and Hardin-Central freshman Carly Thacker also moved on in two events.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 9, 2017 Richmond News.

