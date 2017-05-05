Goppert grant enables Shirkey to purchase new van

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Shirkey facilities have a brand-new handicap-accessible van, thanks to the generosity of an area foundation.

The Shirkey Foundation received a $40,000 grant from the Goppert Foundation to purchase a 2017 Dodge van.

Chris Brown, chief executive officer of the Shirkey Foundation, said he and the Shirkey staff appreciate the Goppert Foundation’s generosity. Patients from Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation and Shirkey Hospice and Palliative Care will now have three vehicles – a bus and two vans – for transportation. Brown said one of the Shirkey vans had more than 100,000 miles on it.

“We’re not in a position where we can afford to buy a new one,” Brown said. “It’s really helping us out.”

Because the Dodge van is so new, it will be able to transport Shirkey residents and patients for many years to come.

“It’s brand new,” Brown said. “I can’t believe we’re getting it. It’s already got the lettering and everything done on it.”

The complete story is in the Friday, May 5, 2017 Richmond News.

