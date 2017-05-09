George Perks Jr.

George Perks Jr., 89, of Richmond, died Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

George was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Camden, to George Walter and Helen E. (Steele) Perks Sr. He married Billie June Shumate, of Richmond, Dec. 17, 1948; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: two sons and one daughter-in-law, Alan and Roxane Perks, of Jasper, Ala., and Martin Perks, of Wood Heights; one daughter and son-in-law, Kellie Stigall Goodloe and Roger, of Richmond; nine grandchildren, John Perks, Richard Perks, Brandon Perks, Kristopher Perks, Erik Perks, Neil Stigall, Ryan Stigall, Alex Stigall and Miles Stigall; six great-grandchildren, Erika Perks, Brayden Perks, Taylor Perks, Max Blankenship, Mikayla Perks, Blake Perks; and great-great granddaughter, Imogen Perks.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by one brother, Owen Lee Perks.

George was a United States Airforce veteran of World War II. He was a foreman for Ford Motor Company for 35 years before retiring. He was a member of the U.A.W. local 249 in Kansas City, Mo. He was of the Baptist faith. George lived most of his life in the Camden and Richmond areas. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandchild. He also enjoyed farming, sports and his local men’s club.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donors’ choice.

Visitation is 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 12, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Ray County veterans will provide military honors at the cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.