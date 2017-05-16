Fulte, Gorham lead list of local Class 1 state qualifiers

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Orrick senior Madi Fulte and Hardin-Central senior Riley Gorham both qualified for four events at this week’s Class 1 state track meet in Jefferson City. Fulte had a pair of runner-up finishes to go along with two third-place showings, while Gorham picked up two wins and two second-place finishes at the Class 1 Sectional 3 meet held at Belton High School Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished fourth in the team standings with 64 points, just a point behind Wellington-Napoleon. Calvary Lutheran and Glasgow tied for the top spot with 69 points each.

Fulte’s efforts help the Lady Bearcats place ninth.

