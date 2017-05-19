Fourth Tuesday Grief Support Group has disbanded

The Fourth Tuesday Grief Support Group leaders that have been a source of support for those suffering from issues of grief for 14 years have decided they will no longer conduct the monthly meetings.

The support group began in the spring of 2003 in the basement of the First Christian church at College and North Main streets in Richmond. They have not missed one fourth Tuesday meeting since that time.

“During that time, many people have joined in supporting one another on their differing journeys through the pain and poignant moments of remembering loved ones who have died,” said D. Jane Bartlett, co-founder of the Fourth Tuesday Grief Support Group.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 19, 2017 Richmond News.