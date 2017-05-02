Final send-off at Wentworth

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Wentworth Military Academy and College hosted its last deployment ceremony Friday with a huge crowd of family and friends of the soldiers and plenty of tears all around.

The 35th Infantry Division of the National Guard was preparing to deploy to Kuwait.

Dignitaries present for the ceremony included Adjutant General Major General Steve Danner, Terri Barr and Kendra Burgess who were representing Sen. Claire McCaskill, Michael Clark, representing Sen. Roy Blunt, Mark Rounds standing in for Lexington mayor Jerry Brown, Deputy Command General Brigadier General John Rueger, Commander Chief Warrant Officer CWS Michael Struemph and State Command Sergeant Major CSM Will Pierce. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tiffany Ray emceed the event with CH Jared Watson and CH Mark Hart as chaplains.

In the audience were active and retired brigadier generals, as well as Col. Kevin Oberkirsch, the Missouri Army National Guard chief of staff. Col. Rick Cottrell, senior vice president of enrollment management for Wentworth was at the ceremony as the WMA representative.

The 35th Infantry Division was first organized in August 1917 as a National Guard formation with troops from Kansas and Missouri. It is the oldest branch of the military that is still in service. After World War I, the division was activated again in 1940 as a National Guard division from Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas. The division landed on Omaha Beach, Normandy in July 1944 and entered into combat July 11, 1944.

During the postwar years, the division was activated and reactivated several times until it was reactivated Aug. 25, 1984 from the 67th Infantry Brigade of Nebraska, the 69th Infantry Brigade of Kansas and the 149th Armored Brigade from Kentucky. The division has remained in service to this day.

