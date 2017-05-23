- News
By Sara Seidel/Richmond News Staff
It was a fairy tale afternoon at the “Kingdom of the Farris” Sunday for princesses gathered for a fanciful fest of fun.
About 30 tiny girls donned their frilly finery and came to the Farris to partake in a tea party, a dance lesson and a craft session. They had their portraits professionally made and ended the afternoon with a dance show their family and friends could attend.
Farris board members and a bevy of other volunteers, all themselves dressed to the nines, guided the princesses through three activities.
Billie Hamann and Opal Richardson hosted the tea party, giving the girls a brief etiquette lesson before serving them tea, scones, finger sandwiches and cupcakes.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 23, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
