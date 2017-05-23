Fairy tale fantasy takes flight at the Farris

PRINCESSES SPEND FANCIFUL AFTERNOON AT ‘KINGDOM OF FARRIS’

By Sara Seidel/Richmond News Staff

It was a fairy tale afternoon at the “Kingdom of the Farris” Sunday for princesses gathered for a fanciful fest of fun.

About 30 tiny girls donned their frilly finery and came to the Farris to partake in a tea party, a dance lesson and a craft session. They had their portraits professionally made and ended the afternoon with a dance show their family and friends could attend.

Farris board members and a bevy of other volunteers, all themselves dressed to the nines, guided the princesses through three activities.

Billie Hamann and Opal Richardson hosted the tea party, giving the girls a brief etiquette lesson before serving them tea, scones, finger sandwiches and cupcakes.

