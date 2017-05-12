Erosion, drainage issues trouble Ridgeway Drive

Richmond residents bring concerns on standing water in street, flooding of ditch to council

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The ditch behind the houses on the west side of Ridgeway Drive was once small enough to step across. It’s grown so wide in the past seven years that it’s now almost impossible to jump across.

Erosion, flooding and rubbish contribute to one big mess in the backyards of several Richmond citizens. Standing water in their street on Ridgeway Drive is also a problem. A few of the citizens expressed their concerns to the Richmond City Council during its Tuesday meeting.

Richmond resident Dianna Robinson said she has to lengthen her small bridge over the ditch every year because it gradually erodes the bank along her backyard. Other residents have similar problems in their backyards.

