Eagles sweep Spartans in home finale

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Spartan baseball team closed out the home portion of the 2017 season on a disappointing note Monday afternoon as they lost both ends of a doubleheader to Holden.

The Spartans, now 1-8 in the MRVC East and 2-14 overall, got some offense going, but it was a bit too late in falling to the visiting Eagles 8-4 in the opener and 7-5 in the nightcap. The Eagle sweep gave Holden a 13-9 overall record and a 5-4 mark in the league.

The Eagles jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first game and 7-0 cushion in the second contest. Spartan coach Brandon Quick said it was a frustrating evening at Southview.

“We have to get more consistency from our starting pitching,” he said.

