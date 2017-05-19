Dog rules

Hardin residents weigh in on proposed city dog ordinance

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

If all goes as planned, the Hardin Board of Aldermen will have the chance to vote on a proposed dog ordinance in about a month.

During the board’s meeting Tuesday night at City Hall, residents shared their thoughts for roughly an hour about Bill No. 17-1. As board member Colin Chang explained to an audience that included about 30 residents, the proposed legislation is being drafted to “revamp, revise” Hardin’s multiple dog-related ordinances by putting together one comprehensive ordinance. Jennifer Baird, city attorney, will use the feedback from the meeting to develop the ordinance.

“She’s going to have everything updated with the changes, hopefully, by next week,” said board member Jenny Gant shortly after the board had adjourned.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 19, 2017 Richmond News.

