Citizens concerned with imposed courthouse security

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A lively discussion about security in the Ray County Courthouse took place last week.

Some Ray County residents expressed their concerns Wednesday regarding the security measures that have been in place since August 2016. The residents posed questions about whether tighter security is cost-effective and ultimately safer for Ray County, turning to a safety team comprised of county elected officials for input.

After a man verbally threatened an elected official last summer, Circuit Judge David Miller mandated that three of the four entrances to the courthouse remain locked except in an emergency. He ordered that a deputy be stationed at the west entrance to conduct security screenings of anyone entering the courthouse.

Those exempt from the security screenings sport badges, including courthouse employees and others who conduct routine business at the courthouse.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 2, 2017 Richmond News.

