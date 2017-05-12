Changing the face of Orrick

Residents brainstorming to attract tourists, new residents to the town

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

The new mayor of Orrick, Roger Thomas, has big plans to beautify the city and rebuild the community. And he hasn’t wasted any time getting things going.

At Rogers’ first city council meeting as mayor, he announced plans to organize the Orrick Community Enhancement Organization.

“One thing we wanted to do,” Thomas said about the organization, “we want them to say ‘Wow, this is a pretty cool place, I want to live here, I want to shop here, I want to have lunch here, I want to have a business here.’”

Before the organization met for the first time May 1, Thomas had gotten a commitment from the Christian Church youth group in Orrick to jump in and help residents clean up yards and around their homes.

“We need citywide pride,” Thomas said to the council.

He also addressed to the council the need to get more families to move to Orrick and enroll more students. He clarified the school district’s capabilities by saying the district is “in good shape financially.” But, he said increased enrollment will come about from getting people to move to Orrick.

If the turnout for that first meeting is any indication of the organizations success, then they’re already on the road to accomplishing Thomas’ goals.

“There were 70 enthusiastic Orrick and surrounding community members there,” Thomas said about the meeting. With a population of about 800 residents, that is nearly 10 percent of the town population that attended and brought positive ideas with them.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 12, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.