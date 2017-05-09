Case continued on ‘not guilty’ plea for alleged Casey’s robber

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The case continues for the Independence man who allegedly robbed Casey’s General Store in Richmond early this year.

James R. Gay III, 24, appeared in court Wednesday morning with his attorney, Public Defender Greg Moser, to answer the charges against Gay. He faces felony charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Gay pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Gay’s case was continued to 8:30 a.m. June 7 before Eighth Circuit Judge David Miller.

Gay allegedly robbed Casey’s at gunpoint while wearing a mask in the early hours of a January morning, escaping with about $200 in cash, a carton of Marlboro Black 100s worth about $50 and several packs of Newport cigarettes. Gay confessed to the crimes after turning himself in March 20.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 9, 2017 Richmond News.

