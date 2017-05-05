Bookworms become bikers

Masonic lodge program encourages students to read to win a bicycle

By Leah Wankum, Editor

“It’s so important that you are reading on your own or that someone is reading to you.”

That’s the takeaway lesson for the Richmond Masonic Lodge’s program Bikes for Books, although let’s be honest: A huge incentive to read all school year is the possibility of winning a bicycle.

The names of seven students from Dear Elementary School and nine students from Sunrise Elementary School were drawn in a random selection of students who met the reading criteria for the school program.

Students were required to read a certain number of books each month and, if they succeeded, their names were placed in the running for a free bicycle.

After the initial drawing, all the names are thrown into a pot, and an additional winner from each school is picked to receive a bike.

Dear Elementary students who won a bicycle were: kindergarteners Ava Wilson and Noah Higgs, first graders Mykala Floyd and Chase Plonski, preschoolers Teaghan Slette and Riley Roberts, and first grader Levi McCubbin, who won a bicycle in the drawing for overall winner.

Sunrise Elementary students who won a bicycle were: second graders Leyla Douglas and Isaac Kaylor, third graders Makayla Williams and Gabriel Ramos, fourth graders Madalynn Arnold and Trevor Chowning, fifth graders Chloe Pliler and Zach Walker, and third grader Joseph Pearson, who won a bicycle in the overall drawing.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 5, 2017 Richmond News.