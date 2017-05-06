Barry Lee Anderson

Barry Lee Anderson, 75, of Rayville, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Excelsior Springs Hospital, Excelsior Springs.

Barry was born Dec. 10, 1941, in Norris, to Marshall “Jack” Blue and Edith Valentine (Streight) Anderson. He married Sandra Sue Grauberger, of Richmond, Jan. 26, 1992; she survives of the home.

Survivors include: two sons and one daughter-in-law, Justin and Amanda Miller, of Pleasant Valley, and Darrin Anderson, of Kansas City, Mo.; one daughter and son-in-law, Christie and Scott Cady, of Kansas City; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Wanda Gill, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Marcia and Gary Mesler, of Topeka, Kan.; and seven grandchildren, Brandon Cady (Jade), Hayley Cady, Ryan Cady, Emily Cady, Daniel Cady, Ella Miller and Harlow Miller.

In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Anderson; one sister, Betty Jo Wilson; and one grandson, Jack Cady, who died in infancy.

Barry worked as an emboss operator for Hallmark Cards for 38 years before retiring. Barry was born and raised in the Clinton area where he graduated from high school. He lived in Rayville since 1980. He was of the Christian faith. Barry enjoyed fishing.

Private services will be at a later date determined by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.