Award-winning art by RHS students displayed at local show

Editor Leah Wankum contributed to this story

Art students at Richmond High School took home several awards for their submitted artwork April 28.

Emily Morlan, art teacher at Richmond High School, said she entered 20 pieces of work from RHS art students that were showcased at the Lawson High School Juried Art Show.

“This show was open to all of the districts around our area, with eight local districts entering the best of their artworks,” Morlan said. “We could not be more proud of our winners and art students who participated.”

Senior Charlie Noble took first place for his photography piece titled “Left Behind.” The photograph depicts railroad ties with a bent nail left behind in between the tracks.

“This is the first time Charlie’s work has been on public display, and he is very excited to have earned this award and is considering photography as part of his college career path,” Morlan said.

Junior Jordan Barr won first place in painting for her art piece titled “Last Dance.” Morlan described her painting as spirits dancing in remembering life, even after life has ended.

Senior Grace Todd took home second place for her mixed media piece titled “Fallen Darkness,” which is about a being that represents the negative emotions of the everyday life and the recovery process people go through when they are struggling with issues such as bullying, depression and anxiety.

“It was an honor to be recognized for my hard work and dedication to the visual arts,” Todd said. “Thank you for everyone who supports us in what we do.”

