All smiles from victorious royalty

By Leah Wankum, Editor

It’s hard not to smile when you see pure joy and delight in a child’s face.

The winners who were old enough to know that they won were absolutely thrilled to win the Mr. and Miss Mushroom contests.

This year’s contest winners were: Baby Miss Mushroom Ruby Marshall, 11 weeks; Baby Mr. Mushroom Greyson Glenn, 5 months; Tiny Miss Mushroom Kayla Hamm, 4; Tiny Miss Mushroom Gentrey Williams; and Little Mr. Mushroom Jacob Slade, 7.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 9, 2017 Richmond News, along with four more pages of Mushroom Festival coverage, AND, more contest pics!

