Age has no meaning for this senior who continues to serve others

Gladys Collins: Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Services Award recipient

By Liz Johnson/Staff Writer

Everyone needs a Gladys Collins in his corner, no matter what the age. But, if you are over the age of 60, Gladys is your person.

In fact, Collins is so well known for her service to others that even the governor of Missouri, Eric Greitens, knows who she is.

Greitens recently sent Collins a letter informing her that she was the recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Services Award.

“This award is a distinction given to recognize seniors for their work and influence on local communities,” Greitens’ April 21 letter stated. “Your dedicated leadership and community service efforts are truly commendable.”

On Monday, April 24, Collins traveled to Jefferson City to receive her award from Lieutenant Governor Michael L. Parson.

The complete story is in the Friday, May 19, 2017 Richmond News.