Ag property gets new lease on life in Carroll County

Biodiesel site changes hands; broader plans proposed

Sara Seidel, staff writer, contributed to this story

In neighboring Carroll County, a new agri-business site is being developed on property once intended to serve as a bio-diesel plant.

TARA Industries broke ground for the agricultural center on a 500-acre site off Highway 65 north of Carrollton.

TARA Industries converts plant- and animal-derived products into biofuels and glycerin.

TARA principals, along officials representing Carroll County, took part in a ground-breaking ceremony April 17 at the site.

“We are opening a new chapter in the regional economic development of northwest Missouri here in Carroll County,” TARA officials said in a news release. “As we begin the development of this site, we are looking forward to working together with the local community and the area to create jobs, revitalize and economy, (and we) are proud to be laying the first building blocks of the largest and newest regional industrial agri-business site for the northwest region of Missouri.”

