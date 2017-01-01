AFTER DINNER DELIGHTS

There is always room for dessert. Are you in the mood for something sweet? These delicious sweets are just what you need. – Pat

LEMON-PINEAPPLE DESSERT SQUARES

2 boxes (4-servings each size) lemon-flavored gelatin

1-1/2 cups boiling water

1 can (20-oz) crushed pineapple in juice, well drained, liquid reserved

1 container (12-oz) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 round angel food cake (9 or 10-inch)

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries

In large bowl, mix gelatin and boiling water until gelatin is completely dissolved. In 2-cup measuring cup, mix reserved pineapple liquid and enough cold water to make 2 cups. Stir into gelatin mixture. Refrigerate until thickened but not set, about 45 minutes. Stir pineapple into thickened gelatin mixture. With rubber spatula, fold in 3 cups of the whipped topping. Tear angel food cake into 1-inch pieces, placing half of the pieces in ungreased 13x9x2-inch glass baking dish. Spoon half of gelatin mixture evenly over cake pieces. Repeat layers. Cover tightly with plastic wrap; refrigerate until set, about 1 hour. Cut dessert into serving pieces; place on dessert plates. Top each with about 2 tablespoons strawberries and about 1 tablespoon remaining whipped topping. Yield:18 servings

CHERRY-TOPPED BROWNIE DESSERT SQUARES

BROWNIE:

1 box (family-size) fudge brownie mix

2/3 cup oil

1/4 cup water

2 eggs

FILLING:

2 packages (8-oz each) cream cheese, softened

1 container (1-pound) vanilla ready-to-spread frosting

1 teaspoon almond extract

TOPPING:

1 can (21-oz) cherry pie filling, chilled

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease bottom only of 13x9x2-inch pan with shortening. In large bowl, stir brownie ingredients until well blended with spoon. Spread in pan. Bake 24-26 minutes or until toothpick inserted 2 inches from side of pan comes out almost clean. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. In large bowl, beat filling ingredients until smooth spread over cooled brownies cover; refrigerate at least 2 hours or until set. To serve, spoon pie filling over top. Cut into squares.

LEMON CAKE ROLL

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cold water

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

FILLING:

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 egg, lightly beaten

3/4 cup water

1/4 cup lemon juice

In a mixing bowl, beat eggs and sugar until thick and smooth. Add water. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; stir into egg mixture just until moistened. Line a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan with waxed paper; grease the paper. Spread batter evenly in pan. Bake at 375 for 12-14 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched in center. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Turn cake out onto a kitchen towel. Gently peel off the waxed paper. Beginning with short side, roll up cake, jelly-roll style. Cool completely on a wire rack. For filling, in a saucepan, combine sugar, flour, egg, water and lemon juice. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil. Cook and stir 1 minute longer until thickened. Remove from the heat; cool to room temperature. Unroll cake; spread cooled filling to within 1 inch of edges. Roll up again. Cover and chill for 1-2 hours before serving. Store in the refrigerator. Yield: 10-12 servings.

BUTTERSCOTCH LUNCHBOX CAKE

2 cups milk

1 package (3-oz) cook-and-serve vanilla pudding mix

1 package 918-1/4-oz) yellow cake mix

1 package (10-11-oz) butterscotch chips

1/2 cup chopped pecans

In a large saucepan, combine milk and pudding mix. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat; stir in cake mix (batter will be lumpy). Pour into a greased 13x9x2-in baking pan. Sprinkle with butterscotch chips and nuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool cake on a wire rack. Yield: 12-16 servings.

FOOD FACTS

Unbaked cookie dough can be covered and refrigerated for up to 24 hours or frozen in an airtight container for up to nine months.

Over ripe bananas can be frozen until it’s time to bake. Store them unpeeled in a plastic bag.