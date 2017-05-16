Abatement, financing in place for Swafford’s

Council approves purchase of concrete breaker, public works ordinances

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The final steps have been taken for Swafford’s Ford and the City of Richmond to put long-term financing in place and begin tax abatement.

At its most recent meeting, the Richmond City Council approved 7-0 the issuance of bonds for Swafford’s Ford. Toni Stegeman, a representative from Gilmore & Bell, said this is the final step for Swafford’s to put long-term financing in place. The bonds are not to exceed $2.2 million. Swafford’s will then convey the property to the city so that tax abatement can go into effect for the next 10 years.

“What you’re going to be approving tonight through the ordinance would be documents that would authorize the issuance of the bonds,” Stegeman told the council May 9 before it voted. “It would authorize the city to take title to the property and authorize the lease agreement where you will be sending it right back to Swafford’s, and the purchase agreement where Swafford’s would need to buy the bonds. So when it all settles, the city is a pass-through on this bond issue. Swafford is the borrower. Swafford is the lender.”

In other business, the city approved the purchase of a $10,300 concrete breaker. Before the council voted, Public Works Superintendent Dale Shipp said the public works crew had been using a mini excavator to break up concrete, causing “a lot of wear and damage.”

