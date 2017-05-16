A special senior send-off

Former teacher, local artist creates senior portraits for OHS grads

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Senior pictures are part of the usual send-off for high school graduates.

But graduating seniors from Orrick get it even better: senior portraits hand-drawn by a local artist and a home-cooked meal by the artist and his wife.

The self-taught artist’s name is Jim Kanoy. He and his wife, Martha, former teachers of Orrick school district, provide every one of Orrick’s graduating seniors with his or her own portrait.

The Kanoys, who live in rural Orrick, have been providing portraits for every graduating senior for the past 17 years. In fact, Scott Archibald, high school principal, said his two children received portraits from Jim when they graduated. Describing the portraits as “spot on,” Archibald said he still has them on display at home.

“They do a great job,” he said. “It’s awesome. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, May 16, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.