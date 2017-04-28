What to do when your prayers seem unanswered

By Mike Stephens/Pastor, Cotton Creek Cowboy Chapel

What do you do when your prayers seem unanswered, with emphasis on the fact that your prayers “seem” to be unanswered? The truth is that God always answers any prayer that is prayed according to His Word in faith. In 1 John 5:14-15 it says, “And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask any thing according to his will, he heareth us: And if we know that he hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of him.” That is a lot of confidence. God always answers prayer, but it doesn’t always look like it’s answered. Matthew 7:7-8 says, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened to you: For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.” Those verses are saying that God does answer prayer.

God’s Word says to ask, and it will be given to you; but our experience says we asked, and it wasn’t given to us. Which is true? The answer may surprise you, but the truth is that probably both are true.

The complete story is in the Friday, April 28, 2017 Richmond News.