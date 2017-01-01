Wentworth’s troubled past and uncertain future

One major donor who has kept Wentworth afloat identified; alumni association working to bring graduates together through website

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Class of 2018 at Wentworth Military Academy & College will not exist.

The military school closes its doors May 31, ending any further opportunities for students and employees affiliated with the 137-year-old facility.

If no other educational institution opens in Wentworth’s stead, students who want to continue their education will have to relocate to another academy or junior college. Employees will have to find work elsewhere.

“That is a sad given,” said Al McCormick, a cadet who graduated Wentworth in 1967 and who is now the treasurer of the alumni association for Wentworth graduates.

After the current semester ends, Wentworth’s board of trustees will work to pay off the academy’s debts and liquidate its assets, according to an April 7 letter to stakeholders from board chair Regis McDonald. Allan Hallquist, a Husch Blackwell attorney who is representing the Wentworth Military Academy’s Board of Trustees during the closure of the academy, said he was unsure exactly how much debt the school has and how long it would take to pay off that debt.

