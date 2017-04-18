Wentworth Athletic Director helping find new homes for coaches, athletes

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Tom Gang says he is not concerned with his future right now. Gang, the Director of Athletics at Wentworth Military Academy, is now concentrating on finding new schools for his athletes and his coaches. The school announced April 7 that it would be closing its doors after 137 years when the current school year ends.

Gang was named the school’s director in March after having served as the interim director since July. He and his wife own a daycare in Carrollton, and Gang said he will be just fine, but right now he will begin the process of taking care of those coaches and athletes before he starts his own search.

Gang said the announcement that the academy will be closing caught him off guard.

“I thought we had the program moving in the right direction,” he said.

