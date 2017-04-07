Voters approve library, county tax increases

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Ray County voters on Tuesday endorsed two property tax measures that will provide financial support for capital improvements to Ray County buildings and grounds as well as to the county library.

By a margin of 80 votes, a property tax levy of 8 cents per $100 assessed valuation passed, according to unofficial election results. The property tax passed by 1,319 “Yes” votes to 1,239 “No” votes.

Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite said the property tax is important because it will be used for making capital improvements and maintaining county-owned buildings and grounds. The new income will free up about $120,000 the commissioners normally budget for those anticipated expenses.

“That money will be able to be retained in the general revenue fund and (used) for other things,” Wilhite said. “It’s going to be used to pay payroll and pay bills rather than us having to be short of money and (having) to go to the bank and borrow money.”

Wilhite cited the county’s tight budget as one reason passage of the property is so beneficial to the county.

“This year, our budget is going to be really close,” Wilhite said. “We have to watch it every month, and with that extra $120,000 freed up, it’s going to give us a little bit of leeway to maybe not have to worry about going to the bank and borrow money to get through for the year.”

