Victims react to Polley sentencing, tell of personal experiences

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Dozens, if not hundreds, of victims to Toby Polley’s funeral business malpractices are out thousands of dollars, and they may never see a dime of it. But now that the former funeral director has been sentenced for stealing from preneed funeral contracts and sent to prison for nine years, the Ray County community is sharing mixed feelings in the aftermath.

Some of the victims who spoke to the Richmond News thought Toby Polley deserved more punishment than nine years in the state department of corrections for those crimes. Others in the community have sympathy for Polley, calling him “a super nice guy” and the situation “a very sad mess.” He was sentenced March 24 and will serve nine years for five counts of exploiting the elderly, a Class B felony.

Polley is also court-ordered to pay about $373,000 in restitution to the victims, as a condition of any future parole.

Nevertheless, the money is gone, but not just from preneed contracts.

