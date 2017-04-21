Sweep of Panthers move netmen back .500

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Spartan tennis team climbed back to the .500 level overall and in MRVC East play Tuesday afternoon with a 6-3 win over Knob Noster at Maurice Roberts Park. Richmond improved to 2-2 in league matches and 4-4 overall. It was the Spartans second win in as many meetings over the defending league champs this season and coach Julie Baker said the 6-3 final was deceiving.

“We are very evenly matched,” Baker said. “We had three matches that were 9-7 or 7-9 and two tiebreakers. This one made me a lot older.”

Richmond took four of the singles matches.

