Spring break means spring cleaning

Mizzou Alternative Breaks deep cleans Ray County Museum, picks up trash and debris on Ray County Courthouse lawn

By Leah Wankum, Editor

“The museum’s cleaner than it’s been in a 100 years.”

Those words came straight from the mouth of Ray County Museum’s curator, Linda Emley, who oversaw the floor-to-ceiling cleanup of the museum this weekend by a group of volunteers from out of town.

That’s not the only project the team of 12 young women from Mizzou Alternative Breaks did while in Ray County for the weekend. The college students, who are also members of a sorority at the University of Missouri-Columbia, picked up trash around the lawn of the Ray County Courthouse and cleaned the glass doors on its first floor as well.

“Someone blew their nose black, but that was about it,” said volunteer student Lillian Edwards, who said the team “saw a lot of dust” at the museum during Saturday’s cleanup. The women swept and mopped the floors, dusted off artifacts and cleaned up the yard as well.

Mizzou Alternative Breaks is a service project that sends groups of volunteers across the state and country for weekends and semester breaks to serve the communities where they visit.

