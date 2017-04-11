Spartans shake off rust at Excelsior Springs tourney

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Playing only their fourth game of the season and for the first time in 12 days, the Richmond Spartans dropped their first test of the Excelsior Springs Tigers Thursday by a 12-2 final to the host Tigers. Richmond then followed that up with a 9-2 loss to Savannah Saturday.

Spartan coach Brandon Quick said it was good to get his team back on the diamond after a lengthy battle with the weather. Quick said his young team, now 1-4 for the season, needs to gain some confidence – especially in the pitching department.

“We have great bullpens in practice and throw a high percentage of strikes,” he said.

