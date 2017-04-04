Spartans golfers drop a match at Excelsior Springs

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Spartan golfers lost their first dual of the season on a damp and cool Thursday afternoon at the Excelsior Springs Golf Course. The Spartans shot a 224, which was better than Odessa and a non-conference match with Lexington. However, the host Tigers had the low team total for the afternoon as they shot a 182.

Noah Birkeness was the medalist for the afternoon after carding a 4-over par 40, with his Tiger teammate, Jeff Mackey, shooting a 44 to finish as the runner-up.

