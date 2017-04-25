Spartans flat in home loss to Lexington

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

All of the good feelings of Tuesday’s come-from-behind win over Knob Noster came crashing down Thursday as the Spartan bats fell silent in a 3-1 loss to visiting Lexington at Southview Park. The loss dropped Richmond to 1-3 in the MRVC East and 2-8 overall, while the Minutemen picked up their first league victory in five tries and are now 3-8 overall.

Each team managed just five hits for the afternoon, and Richmond coach Brandon Quick said his team didn’t have enough discipline at the plate.

“We didn’t make an adjustment today,” he said.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, April 25, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.