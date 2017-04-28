Spartans finish in Top 3 in Lawson

RHS girls finish second, boys place third; Orrick’s Fulte places first in 300-meter hurdles

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

For Richmond boys and girls track coach Mike Long, Monday’s Nick Sloop Invitational at Lawson provided a chance to experiment by keeping some athletes out of familiar events and having some athletes compete in unfamiliar ones.

“As the season goes along, you’ve kind of got to change things up sometimes,” Long said.

Some athletes, however, played familiar roles in helping Richmond finish second in the girls meet with 86 points – 16 points behind meet champion Lawson.

Senior Nicole Johnson, for example, won one of her regular events, the high jump; and placed second in another, the long jump.

