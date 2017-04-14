Spartans drop MRVC East opener at Carrollton

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Five Trojans drove in one run apiece Tuesday afternoon as Carrollton got past visiting Richmond 5-1 in the MRVC East opener for the Spartans.

Richmond, now 1-5 overall, managed 5 hits off Trojan pitchers Brett Pierson and Zac Chavez, while the Trojans (4-6 overall, 1-1 conference) picked up 7 hits and 3 walks off Tyler Pyle and Morgan Hutchings. Carrollton also was helped by several balk calls on Spartan pitchers. Freshman Pyle worked the first 5 2/3 frames and Hutchings struck out two of the four batters he faced in the final inning and a third.

The Spartans drew first blood with a single tally in the home half of the first with Nathan McGill reaching on a one-out error.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, April 14, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.