Spartans close in on unbeaten conference season

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

With one dual remaining before next week’s district tournament, the Spartan golf team chalked up its seventh MRVC East dual victory Tuesday night at Carrollton. The Spartans shot a season-low 181 Tuesday in defeating the host Trojans at the Carrollton Country Club, while also earning a non-conference matchup with Knob Noster.

Carrollton ended the afternoon with 231, while Knob Noster, who Richmond defeated one night earlier at Shirkey Golf Course, totaled 209.

Richmond was scheduled to play at Higginsville in the final regular-season dual of the season before preparing for the Class 2, District 7 tournament Monday at Excelsior Springs Golf Course.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, April 28, 2017 Richmond News.

