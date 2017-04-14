Spartans 16th at Smith-Cotton

The Spartan golf team played in its first major tournament of the season Monday as they traveled to the Sedalia Country Club to play in the Smith-Cotton Invitational. The Spartans were one of 19 other schools – mostly from Class 3 and 4 competing.

Richmond shot 398 for the 18-hole event to finish ahead of Tipton, Sacred Heart, the Smith-Cotton junior varsity and Knob Noster. Columbia Rock Bridge had the low team total with 304, while Rogersville finished as the runner-up, 12 strokes behind.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, April 14, 2017 Richmond News.

