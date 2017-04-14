Spartan golfers earn a conference sweep

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond golfers turned in their low 9-hole total of the season Tuesday afternoon as they swept a pair of visiting MRVC East opponents at Shirkey Golf Course.

The Spartans carded a 185 to easily get past Lexington’s 209 and the 254 turned in by Carrollton. The two victories pushes Richmond’s record against league competition to 3-0, while also improving to 7-1 overall.

Austin Bowman was the medalist for the afternoon. The Spartan junior shot a 5-over par 41 while his teammate Andrew Bidding and Lexington’s Logan Junkins tied for runner-up honors with 46.

