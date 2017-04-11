Showdown looms over prescription drug monitoring program

By Lucille Sherman, Columbia Missourian

Even as a Senate committee approved a proposed prescription drug monitoring program, a potential showdown on the bill’s fate was playing out behind the scenes.

House Bill 90, sponsored by Rep. Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston) would create an electronic log that monitors prescription drug users through physicians and dispensers.

In a hearing March 30, Rehder presented her bill to the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee. The committee fast-tracked the bill, passing it 7-0.

The bill passed in the House last week and will now go to the Senate floor, where it was previously expected to receive strong opposition from Sen. Rob Schaaf (R-St. Joseph). Schaaf has successfully stalled progress on PDMP plans in past sessions, citing privacy concerns over putting people’s sensitive medical records into a database that could be hacked.

Schaaf announced in a press conference April 4 that he would retract his opposition to the bill, but he included a condition: an amendment to the bill mandating that physicians use the program.

