By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News
Nicole Johnson had something on her mind Tuesday: breaking the “Hoot” Middleton Invitational girls long jump record.
“I had a bunch of nerves (from), like, the minute I woke up,” Johnson said.
That afternoon at Richmond High School, Johnson achieved her goal. With her jump of 16 feet, 7¾ inches, the Richmond senior broke the 15-year-old meet record, 16-5.
“I told myself I could do it,” Johnson stated. “(I’ve) been training really hard for this. I wanted it really bad last year and couldn’t get it, so I just came out even stronger this year.”
The event was one of two Johnson won. She also took the triple jump with her distance of 35-5½.
