Seven goals of the Christ follower

By Pastor Jeremy Blevins, Richmond United Methodist Church

Over the course of the past few months, I have been preaching from Matthew chapter five through chapter seven. This is the section of Matthew’s Gospel that we refer to as “The Beatitudes and The Sermon on the Mount.” If this portion of Matthew was all that we had and we did our best to live by these words of Jesus, we, who are followers of Christ, could go a long way toward transforming our community and our world. What I have attempted below is to condense much of Christ’s teaching in “The Sermon on the Mount” into what I believe are seven main ideas for the one who has dedicated his/her life to following Jesus Christ. As you read through these sections, please keep in mind that these are goals for the Christ follower to move toward through their life as opposed to basic requirements or benchmarks that all believers are expected to have already mastered.

Put God first

The one who loves and follows Jesus Christ does his/her best to put God first in their life. The world tries to pull us in so many directions. Our culture tries to dictate to us what our priorities in life should be. God says that we are to have no other Gods before Him (Exodus 20:3; Deuteronomy 5:7). As Joshua said, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15). The Christian strives to read God’s Word often and then live by those words because of that believer’s love for God and desire to please the Lord.