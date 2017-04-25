Rock Bridge tames Shirkey Course at Richmond Invitational

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The cool and damp conditions at Shirkey Golf Course had very little effect on Columbia Rock Bridge Friday at the Richmond Invitational. The Bruins had three of the four low scores for the day, including medalist Hudson Dubinski, as they carded a team total 295 to easily out-distance runner-up Rockhurst’s total of 316.

Defending champion Bishop LeBlond took third place in the 24-team field with 320, while Maryville (323) and Pembroke Hill (327) round out the top five teams.

