- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
- Mushroom Festival
By Leah Wankum, Editor
The Richmond News took home 17 awards for its advertising efforts this past year.
The News bested several other Missouri newspapers last week at the Missouri Advertising Managers’ Association’ annual meeting, placing in eight categories.
“That means we had multiple awards in several categories,” said ad designer Karen Payne, who represented the News at the awards ceremony.
Most importantly, The Richmond News was honored as the Best of Show for its 2016-17 visitors guide, Show Me Ray County magazine.
“They only give two of these: one to the weeklies and one to the dailies,” Payne said, adding that she was “speechless” when she received the plaque. “We’ve received it once before, a couple years ago, but I was kind of shocked and surprised to get it because it’s not just for the small weeklies; it’s for all weeklies. It’s a big deal, actually.”
The News swept the Best One Time Special Section category, placing first and second and earning honorable mention. Payne said the visitors guide, which received first place in that category, was a group effort by Publisher JoEllen Black, staff member Liz Johnson and herself.
RICHMOND NEWS AWARDS
Best of Show – for all weeklies
Best Full Page Ad – 1st place
Best One-Time Special Section – 1st place
Best Ad Smaller Than a 1/4 Page – 1st place
Best Ad No Smaller Than a 1/4 Page – 1st place
Best One-Time Special Section – 2nd place
Best Shared/Signature Page – 2nd place
Most Creative Use of Full Color – 2nd place
Best Regularly Scheduled Section – 2nd place
Best Advertising Idea or Promotion – 2nd place
Most Creative Use of Full Color – 3rd place
Best Full Page Ad – 3rd place
Best Shared/Signature Page – 3rd place
Best Ad Smaller Than a 1/4 Page – 3rd place
Best Ad No Smaller Than a 1/4 Page –
Honorable Mention
Best Ad Smaller Than a 1/4 Page – Honorable Mention
Best One-Time Special Section – Honorable Mention
You must be logged in to post a comment Login