Richmond News receives 17 awards, Best of Show

2017 Missouri Advertising Managers annual Awards

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Richmond News took home 17 awards for its advertising efforts this past year.

The News bested several other Missouri newspapers last week at the Missouri Advertising Managers’ Association’ annual meeting, placing in eight categories.

“That means we had multiple awards in several categories,” said ad designer Karen Payne, who represented the News at the awards ceremony.

Most importantly, The Richmond News was honored as the Best of Show for its 2016-17 visitors guide, Show Me Ray County magazine.

“They only give two of these: one to the weeklies and one to the dailies,” Payne said, adding that she was “speechless” when she received the plaque. “We’ve received it once before, a couple years ago, but I was kind of shocked and surprised to get it because it’s not just for the small weeklies; it’s for all weeklies. It’s a big deal, actually.”

The News swept the Best One Time Special Section category, placing first and second and earning honorable mention. Payne said the visitors guide, which received first place in that category, was a group effort by Publisher JoEllen Black, staff member Liz Johnson and herself.

RICHMOND NEWS AWARDS

Best of Show – for all weeklies

Best Full Page Ad – 1st place

Best One-Time Special Section – 1st place

Best Ad Smaller Than a 1/4 Page – 1st place

Best Ad No Smaller Than a 1/4 Page – 1st place

Best One-Time Special Section – 2nd place

Best Shared/Signature Page – 2nd place

Most Creative Use of Full Color – 2nd place

Best Regularly Scheduled Section – 2nd place

Best Advertising Idea or Promotion – 2nd place

Most Creative Use of Full Color – 3rd place

Best Full Page Ad – 3rd place

Best Shared/Signature Page – 3rd place

Best Ad Smaller Than a 1/4 Page – 3rd place

Best Ad No Smaller Than a 1/4 Page –

Honorable Mention

Best Ad Smaller Than a 1/4 Page – Honorable Mention

Best One-Time Special Section – Honorable Mention